Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | April 30th – Morning Updated: 30/04/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Hidden in central London is a high tech greenhouse growing thousands of plants for the city’s parks
‘Venice of Africa’: This village in the middle of a lake has a unique story to tell
Good News: Scientists turn back the clock on skin cells and plant-based foods make billions
A 9th century Uzbek genius gave his name to algorithms - now he’s a star of the Venice Biennale
Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam
Military vehicles roll through Moscow city center ahead of V-Day parade rehearsal
Ukrainians urge EU to stop buying Russian oil, gas
In the muddy woodlands of a Baltic island, Sweden’s soldiers are getting ready for Russian attack
Sick Ukrainian children destroy tank installation made of balloons
Europe's week: War in Ukraine continues to dominate