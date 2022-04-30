English
Ukraine war live updates: Russian forces likely suffering from 'weakened morale', UK says
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 30th – Midday
Updated: 30/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
'One for all and all for one': solidarity in Ukrainian town after rocket strike
no comment
Hundreds evacuated to Kharkiv from nearby village
world news
Eastern Europe teams up to reduce EU's dependence on Russian gas
See
'Showing the truth matters': The emotional challenge of war photography in Ukraine
Nature
Hidden in central London is a high tech greenhouse growing thousands of plants for the city’s parks
Destinations
‘Venice of Africa’: This village in the middle of a lake has a unique story to tell
world news
Good News: Scientists turn back the clock on skin cells and plant-based foods make billions
Cult
A 9th century Uzbek genius gave his name to algorithms - now he’s a star of the Venice Biennale
no comment
Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam
no comment
Military vehicles roll through Moscow city center ahead of V-Day parade rehearsal
