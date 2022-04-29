English
Ukraine war: Putin 'showed middle finger' with Kyiv airstrike during UN chief's visit, says mayor
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 29th – Evening
Updated: 29/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
world news
Good News: Scientists turn back the clock on skin cells and plant-based foods make billions
Cult
A 9th century Uzbek genius gave his name to algorithms - now he’s a star of the Venice Biennale
no comment
Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam
no comment
Military vehicles roll through Moscow city center ahead of V-Day parade rehearsal
no comment
Ukrainians urge EU to stop buying Russian oil, gas
euronews WITNESS
In the muddy woodlands of a Baltic island, Sweden’s soldiers are getting ready for Russian attack
See
Sick Ukrainian children destroy tank installation made of balloons
Angola
The Camunga Symphony Orchestra - More than just a musical education
Italy
US army replaces birthday cake stolen from Italian girl by WWII soldiers
Nature
Could Scotland really see the reintroduction of large carnivores to the Highlands?
