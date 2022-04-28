On Thursday morning, a city bus driving north of Izmir caught on fire on Caher Dudayev Boulevard.
After noticing the smoke, the bus driver pulled the vehicle to the side of the road and evacuated all passengers. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire, but the reasons for the ignition remain undetermined.
More No Comment
Ukrainian women train demining in Kosovo
Sirens blare as Israel honours Holocaust victims
Polluted river foam floats into Colombia town
SpaceX Crew-4 mission arrived at ISS
Macron targeted by tomato throw during first trip since re-election
Dutch royal family arrives in Maastricht to celebrate King`s Day
New Delhi engulfed in smoke after landfill fire
Relief for some, alarm from other as El Salvador rounds up 'gangsters'
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA
Soviet 'friendship monument' taken down in Kyiv
Vladimir Putin holds talks with Antonio Guterres
Kyiv demolishes historic Ukraine-Russia friendship monument
North Korea displays ICBM missiles in a military parade
Ukraine: New graves dug in Bucha Cemetery near Kyiv
Singaporeans hold vigil for Malaysians facing execution