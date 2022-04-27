SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Wednesday, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires.
It’s the first NASA crew comprised equally of men and women, including the first Black woman making a long-term spaceflight, Jessica Watkins.
The astronauts were due to arrive at the space station Wednesday night, 16 hours after their predawn liftoff from Kennedy Space Center.
They will spend five months at the orbiting lab.
SpaceX has now launched five crews for NASA and two private trips in just under two years.
Elon Musk's company is having an especially busy few weeks: it just finished taking three businessmen to and from the space station as NASA’s first private guests.
A week after the new crew arrives, the three Americans and German they’re replacing will return to Earth in their own SpaceX capsule. Three Russians also live at the space station.
Both SpaceX and NASA officials stressed they're taking it one step at a time to ensure safety. The private mission that concluded Monday encountered no major problems, they said, although high wind delayed the splashdown for a week.
More No Comment
New Delhi engulfed in smoke after landfill fire
Relief for some, alarm from other as El Salvador rounds up 'gangsters'
Soviet 'friendship monument' taken down in Kyiv
Vladimir Putin holds talks with Antonio Guterres
Kyiv demolishes historic Ukraine-Russia friendship monument
North Korea displays ICBM missiles in a military parade
Ukraine: New graves dug in Bucha Cemetery near Kyiv
Singaporeans hold vigil for Malaysians facing execution
Working on wind turbines and skyscrapers despite fear of heights
Beijing residents queue for tests
Men spray women with perfume on White Monday for good luck and marriage
Rio's carnival samba school defends memory of indigenous tribe
Collectives protest against femicides in Mexico
Cherry blossoms in Stockholm mark the beginning of spring
Thousands march in central Italy calling for peace in Ukraine