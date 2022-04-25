Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | April 25th – Morning Updated: 25/04/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Ukrainians celebrate Easter in zone formerly occupied by Russian forces
Cherry blossoms in Stockholm mark the beginning of spring
Thousands march in central Italy calling for peace in Ukraine
Meet Royal Parks gardeners who grow 250,000 flowers for UK capital's parks
In Kharkiv's metro, families carve out a life away from the bombs
Rome celebrates 2775th birthday with historical parade
Norway's breeding programme sees arctic foxes return in high numbers
Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter
Ukrainian grandma bakes Easter cake amid rubble
Meet the young pirates protecting the ocean from plastic pollution