Orthodox Christians celebrate Holy Fire ceremony at the Holy Sepulchre Church

Orthodox Christians celebrated their “Holy Fire” ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Saturday amid rising tensions with Israel over new restrictions on attendance this year.

Israel said it wanted to prevent violence or another disaster after a stampede during a Jewish celebration last year killed dozens, but Christian leaders say there's no need to alter a ceremony that has been held for centuries.

The Holy Fire ceremony, which celebrates Jesus’ resurrection, usually draws tens of thousands of Orthodox Christian pilgrims to the Holy Sepulchre, which is believed to contain the tomb where Jesus lay two thousand years ago.