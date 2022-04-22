Alcoy celebrates Moors and Christians Festival after two-year break due to pandemic

Hundreds of people have participated in the festival that includes a historical re-enactment and a street parade, commemorating the battles fought between Moors (or Muslims) and Christians during the period known as “Reconquista” (Reconquest) from the 8th century through the 15th century.
Ukrainian people prepare for Easter in the shadow of war
NASA’s Perseverance rover captures footage of solar eclipse on Mars
Demonstrators dressed as animals flock to the IMF
Chinese performance artist Kong Ning presents latest Earth Day work in Beijing
Orthodox Christians mark Good Friday with Jerusalem procession
Israeli police fire tear gas inside Al-Aqsa mosque compound amid renewed clashes in Jerusalem
Mariupol evacuees arrive by bus in south-eastern Ukraine
Freddie Mercury statue unveiled on South Korean island
Gun salute for Queen Elizabeth II's 96th birthday
Thousands of plastic bottles litter beach following catastrophic flood
Prime Minister Boris Johnson begins India trip at independence hero Gandhi's ashram
Feminine focus at Venice Biennale
"Pinocchio" PM should pack his bags and go according to Scottish MP
Assange supporters gather in front of court ordering his extradition to US
Dust storm hits the Iraqi capital of Baghdad