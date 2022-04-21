English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
France 2022
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war live updates: Putin tells Russian forces not to storm last Ukrainian holdout in Mariupol
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 21st – Midday
Updated: 21/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
People
Already tired of commuting? Hop on a paddleboard and save €3,000 a year
See
Meet France's tallest man who became a viral sensation on TikTok
Ukraine
'He stood in front of the armoured vehicle and they just ran over him'
no comment
South Africa: thousands of plastic bottles litter beach following catastrophic floods
no comment
Prime Minister Boris Johnson begins India trip at independence hero Gandhi's ashram
France
French election: Macron and Le Pen clash on Russia, Europe, climate and economy in TV debate
Germany
German government under increasing pressure over its stance on Ukraine
Sport
Russian and Belarusian players banned from Wimbledon Tennis Championships
The Cube
Foreign student arrested in Russia on 'Nazism' charges for twerking at war memorial
Europe News
No Ukraine peace demands received from Russia, says Zelenskyy
Latest video
Already tired of commuting? Hop on a paddleboard and save €3,000 a year
Meet France's tallest man who became a viral sensation on TikTok
'He stood in front of the armoured vehicle and they just ran over him'
South Africa: thousands of plastic bottles litter beach following catastrophic floods
Prime Minister Boris Johnson begins India trip at independence hero Gandhi's ashram
French election: Macron and Le Pen clash on Russia, Europe, climate and economy in TV debate
German government under increasing pressure over its stance on Ukraine
Russian and Belarusian players banned from Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Foreign student arrested in Russia on 'Nazism' charges for twerking at war memorial
No Ukraine peace demands received from Russia, says Zelenskyy