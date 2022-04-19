Muslims gather along a street-long table to break their Ramadan fast together in a mass "Iftar" meal on the 15th day of the Muslim holy month, in the Matariya suburb in the northeast of Egypt's capital Cairo.
Muslims gather along a street-long table to break their Ramadan fast together in a mass "Iftar" meal on the 15th day of the Muslim holy month, in the Matariya suburb in the northeast of Egypt's capital Cairo.
More No Comment
Turkey: flamingos bring colours to the Lake Eber
Colombians feel 'happy and proud' ahead of painter Fernando Botero's 90th birthday
Large alligator crawls through Florida community
Turkish charity holds iftar for Syrian orphans in war-torn Idlib
Bucha: Families find closure by burying their loved ones
War in Ukraine sparks return of traditional Judas burning in Mexico
Horse-dragon from China captivates crowd in Toulouse
Underwater Easter egg hunt in Florida
At Sea Italy Russia Oil Protest
Unoccupied car rolls across road and into river in Riga
Air strikes leave five dead in east Ukraine city of Kharkiv
Libya's underground homes wait for tourism revival
Jerusalem's Christians gather for Easter service
Russian military equipment destroyed in Ukraine's east
Puppets and poetry go underground in besieged city of Kharkiv