Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
Iftar tables to enjoy free meals on the streets of Matariya

Muslims gather along a street-long table to break their Ramadan fast together in a mass "Iftar" meal on the 15th day of the Muslim holy month, in the Matariya suburb in the northeast of Egypt's capital Cairo.

More No Comment