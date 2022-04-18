English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
France 2022
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war live updates: Several dead after missile strikes in Lviv, say Ukrainian officials
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 18th – Midday
Updated: 18/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Unoccupied car rolls across road and into river in Riga
China
Frustration in Shanghai over COVID-19 lockdown policy
Ukraine
Ukraine's Zelenskyy accuses Russia of trying to 'destroy the Donbas'
Living
Ghana's only glassblower is turning TVs and windows into artistic wonders
no comment
Strikes interrupt Palm Sunday in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine
Cinema
'Follow Her' takes three top awards at Fantasporto festival in Portugal
Ukraine
The environment: the silent casualty of the Ukraine war
Russia
Russian councillor Nina Belyave flees abroad after criticising war in Ukraine
Germany
German Easter peace marchers agonise over sending weapons to Ukraine
no comment
Libya's underground homes wait for tourism revival
Latest video
Unoccupied car rolls across road and into river in Riga
Frustration in Shanghai over COVID-19 lockdown policy
Ukraine's Zelenskyy accuses Russia of trying to 'destroy the Donbas'
Ghana's only glassblower is turning TVs and windows into artistic wonders
Strikes interrupt Palm Sunday in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine
'Follow Her' takes three top awards at Fantasporto festival in Portugal
The environment: the silent casualty of the Ukraine war
Russian councillor Nina Belyave flees abroad after criticising war in Ukraine
German Easter peace marchers agonise over sending weapons to Ukraine
Libya's underground homes wait for tourism revival