Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

euronews_icons_loading
The dragon-horse Long Ma parades

Long Ma, the 45-ton dragon-horse inspired by a Chinese legend and created by François Delaroziere and the Compagnie La Machine, takes to the streets of Toulouse for the first time.

After outings in Beijing, Ottawa, Nantes and Calais, Long Ma will parade on the trail of the giants in Toulouse, alongside the Minotaur and the Great Spider.

More No Comment