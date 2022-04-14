A Holy Thursday ceremony was held at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre as Catholics mark Holy Week in Jerusalem.

The ceremony involved a foot-washing ritual that symbolizes Jesus' willingness to serve. It was conducted by the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

The holiday this year comes as tourists are returning to the Holy Land following two years of disruption during the pandemic.

It also is taking place as tensions between Israelis and Palestinians are rising amid a spate of recent Palestinian attacks in Israel that have sparked military raids in the occupied West Bank in response.