A Holy Thursday ceremony was held at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre as Catholics mark Holy Week in Jerusalem.
The ceremony involved a foot-washing ritual that symbolizes Jesus' willingness to serve. It was conducted by the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa.
The holiday this year comes as tourists are returning to the Holy Land following two years of disruption during the pandemic.
It also is taking place as tensions between Israelis and Palestinians are rising amid a spate of recent Palestinian attacks in Israel that have sparked military raids in the occupied West Bank in response.
More No Comment
Argentines march for jobs, food, amid rampant inflation
Thousands attend former Pakistani PM Imran Khan's rally in Peshawar
Ukrainian graffiti artists thumb their nose at war in Odesa
French elections: activists disrupt Marine Le Pen's press conference
Protest in Tallinn over women allegedly raped during Ukraine war
600 portraits show another face of a violent Caracas shantytown
Crabs embark on perilous migration to Bay of Pigs
French President Macron avoids accusing Putin of genocide
Macron stresses 'the difference between living in France and Hungary'
Women bear weight of Easter rite in changing Spain
Ukrainian demolition team detonates landmines in Kharkiv
Syrians queue to receive free Iftar meals in Damascus
North Korean youth dance to celebrate 10th anniversary of Kim Jong Un in power
Migrants pulled from the sea during dramatic Mediterranean rescues
Speeding west, the Ukraine hospital train ferries patients to safety