Venezuelan Catholic worshippers attend Nazarene of San Pablo procession

Hundreds of Catholic parishioners attend the traditional procession of the Nazarene of San Pablo during Holy Week in Caracas. The procession returned to normal after two years of restrictions due to Covid-19. The Nazareno de San Pablo is an emblematic wooden sculpture of Christ in a purple tunic carrying the cross that dates back to the 17th century.

