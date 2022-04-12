English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
France 2022
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war live: No doubt our goals will be achieved, vows Russia's president Vladimir Putin
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 12th – Midday
Updated: 12/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Experiences
Dinner in the sky: Waiters wear harnesses to serve you food at this new 'floating restaurant'
no comment
Migrants pulled from the sea during dramatic Mediterranean rescues
Health
Wandercraft: meet the French tech company building an exoskeleton to help wheelchair users walk
Ukraine
Residents in Kyiv are adapting to life in a new phase of war
European Debates
Sanctions on Russian oil will have 'direct impact' on Ukraine war, says country's trade rep
Austria
Ukraine war: Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer downbeat after face-to-face talks with Putin
Europe News
Russia is targeting wheat stocks in Ukraine, worsening global food crisis, EU says
Europe News
France election: Macron and Le Pen battle for two separate visions of country's role within Europe
Scenes
Qatari chef cooking up a storm in Doha
Green News
Stuffed lions and elephants seized in €29m taxidermy raid in Spain
Latest video
Dinner in the sky: Waiters wear harnesses to serve you food at this new 'floating restaurant'
Migrants pulled from the sea during dramatic Mediterranean rescues
Wandercraft: meet the French tech company building an exoskeleton to help wheelchair users walk
Residents in Kyiv are adapting to life in a new phase of war
Sanctions on Russian oil will have 'direct impact' on Ukraine war, says country's trade rep
Ukraine war: Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer downbeat after face-to-face talks with Putin
Russia is targeting wheat stocks in Ukraine, worsening global food crisis, EU says
France election: Macron and Le Pen battle for two separate visions of country's role within Europe
Qatari chef cooking up a storm in Doha
Stuffed lions and elephants seized in €29m taxidermy raid in Spain