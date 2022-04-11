The annual UK Wife Carrying Championship took place in Dorking, Surrey on Sunday (10th April).

In spring sunshine, couples raced over a hilly 380-metre course and had to navigate straw bale jumps near the start/finish as well as a splash zone that ensured they received a thorough soaking before the finish line.

There is a minimum 50-kilogramme weight rule for the 'wife' or person being carried, as some are same-sex pairings and not all romantically linked.