Next to a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Russian tanks can be heard firing on Saturday 9 April. The floors, which have become too dangerous, are empty. It is in the basement that, for more than a month, children have been born in the middle of the war. Since the beginning of the conflict, there have been 26 births and one child has not survived. In a basement with no light, a hundred people are crammed together. Among them are young mothers with their babies.