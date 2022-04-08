English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
France 2022
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war: Borodyanka destruction 'more horrific' than Bucha after Russian retreat, Zelenskyy says
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 8th – Morning
Updated: 08/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Culture news
Why Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator resonates with Romani refugees in Ukraine today
Green News
Illegal fishing and physical violence: Life aboard China’s ‘devil vessels’ revealed in new report
USA
Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice
Europe News
Ukraine needs more weapons and quick, says country's foreign minister
Cult
Balkan Trafik Festival returns: "I am already with this musical Frankenstein!"
Romania
Smiles as Ukrainian orphans find refuge amid their deepest drama
no comment
UN humanitarian chief says Bucha investigations are the 'next step'
Mobility
The International Space Station will welcome its first all-private crew of astronauts this week
no comment
Ukrainians living in Greece mobilise to support Kyiv
Green News
Chernobyl: Why did the nuclear zone's red forest defeat these Russian troops?
Latest video
Why Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator resonates with Romani refugees in Ukraine today
Illegal fishing and physical violence: Life aboard China’s ‘devil vessels’ revealed in new report
Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice
Ukraine needs more weapons and quick, says country's foreign minister
Balkan Trafik Festival returns: "I am already with this musical Frankenstein!"
Smiles as Ukrainian orphans find refuge amid their deepest drama
UN humanitarian chief says Bucha investigations are the 'next step'
The International Space Station will welcome its first all-private crew of astronauts this week
Ukrainians living in Greece mobilise to support Kyiv
Chernobyl: Why did the nuclear zone's red forest defeat these Russian troops?