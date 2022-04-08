English
Ukraine war: '50 killed including 5 children' as rockets strike Kramatorsk train station in east
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 8th – Evening
Updated: 08/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
The Cube
Fact-check: Viral mannequin video does not prove Bucha killings were staged
Cult
Art Paris 2022: exploring art and nature
no comment
Ursula von der Leyen meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Business Line
Smart future: Dubai Annual Investment Meeting aims for sustainable growth
See
Michelangelo's first known nude goes on display in Paris ahead of Christie's auction
Europe Decoded
Coal, trucks, vodka and Putin's daughters: Here's what's in the latest round of EU sanctions
France
French election: cost of living crisis top of voters minds
no comment
Dozens killed in Kramatorsk train station after Russian rocket attack.
no comment
Woman smashes egg on Australian politician's head
European Debates
Ukraine war: Do MEPs think the EU should ban imports of Russian gas and oil?
