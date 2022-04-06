Art Paris 2022 opens its doors once again at the huge Grand Palais Éphémère on the Champ-de-Mars, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in the French capital.
130 galleries from Europe and the rest of the world show off the best in contemporary art and creation to the general public and professionals alike, with displays of their leading artists. Nearly 20 solo exhibitions complete the Art Paris artistic experience.
A unique opportunity to take the pulse of contemporary creation and the art market.
