Ukraine war live: Zelenskyy tells UN Russian military must be brought to justice
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 5th – Evening
Updated: 05/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Ukrainian soldiers killed in action are buried in Lviv
Europe Decoded
Watch: Spain and the Netherlands strike surprising alliance on EU fiscal reform
no comment
French street artist Jaëraymie remixes presidential campaign posters
Ukraine
Ukraine war: Satellite images appear to contradict Russian denials over Bucha atrocities
Nature
Meet the volunteers saving Ukraine’s animals from the horrors of war
no comment
UK: A humanoid robot paints portraits
See
Ballet for Peace: Ukrainian and Russian dancers unite in special performance
Europe News
Watch: Commission triggers rule of law mechanism against Hungary
no comment
Swedish selfie 'museum' gets super liked
Europe News
Brussels wants an EU-wide ban on Russian coal imports
