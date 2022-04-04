English
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war: EU to study more Russia sanctions urgently as atrocities bring 'genocide' claims
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 4th – Evening
Updated: 04/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Couple gets married amid destruction in Kharkiv
Work
Is this Zaha Hadid-designed building a blueprint for the carbon neutral 'office of the future'?
no comment
Russian fighter jets perform combat mission over Ukraine
Climate
Global warming must be limited to 1.5°C to avoid ‘climate disaster’ warns the latest IPCC report
no comment
"Candles" preserve Saint-Emilion vines as cold spell hits France
Ukraine
Ukraine war: Odesa locals undergo military training to prepare for Russian attack
Culture Series
Ramadan: How is the holy month observed in the UAE, Egypt and Malaysia?
no comment
Broadway actors sing for Ukraine in New York City's Times Square
no comment
Clashes with police as thousands march for murdered nationalist
France
Germany eyes French election hoping recent revival of bilateral cooperation will not suffer
