"Candles" preserve Saint-Emilion vines as cold spell hits France

In the vineyards of Saint-Emilion, southwestern France, French winegrowers are lighting "candles", or using windmills and helicopters, in order to fight against the cold that hit many agricultural regions on Sunday night.
In the vineyards of Saint-Emilion, southwestern France, French winegrowers are lighting "candles", or using windmills and helicopters, in order to fight against the cold that hit many agricultural regions on Sunday night.
More No Comment
Russian fighter jets performs combat mission over Ukraine
Broadway actors sing for Ukraine in New York City's Times Square
Clashes with police as thousands march for murdered nationalist
The Ukrainian town of Bucha is revealed after the Russian retreat.
Muslims in Karachi break the fast on the first day of Ramadan
Ukraine: Dozens of bodies lie in a mass grave in Bucha
Russian missiles strike fuel depots in Odesa
Russian state television shows life of troops in Mariupol
Ukrainian army regains control of the town of Bucha
Indonesians pray for Ramadan in Southeast Asia's largest mosque
Ukrainian troops clear roads in a city north of Kyiv
Iranians flock to parks to celebrate nature day
Mumbai welcomes new year with music, dancing and traditional costumes
Migrants clash with police at roadblocks in Mexico
Apocalyptic price of Ukraine's victory in Irpin