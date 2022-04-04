Latest Live Coverage

"Candles" preserve Saint-Emilion vines as cold spell hits France

In the vineyards of Saint-Emilion, southwestern France, French winegrowers are lighting "candles", or using windmills and helicopters, in order to fight against the cold that hit many agricultural regions on Sunday night.

