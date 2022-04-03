English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
France 2022
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Expo 2020
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Live: Ukraine says civilians deliberately killed in Kyiv suburb
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 3rd – Midday
Updated: 03/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Switzerland
Nuclear bunkers for all: Switzerland is ready as international tensions mount
world news
EU countries work to help Ukrainian refugees adapt to new lives
world news
Polls open in Hungarian election as Orban seeks another term
Sport
Day 2 of Antalya Grand Slam showcases the talent of the Judo World
Ukraine
Ukraine war: Explosions heard in Odesa as Russia appears to shift focus south and east
Stays
I visited the no.1 chalet in the French Alps and it changed my mind about ski holidays
no comment
Iranians flock to parks to celebrate nature day
Serbia
Kosovo's PM says polling stations will be closed in Serbia elections
Georgia
Russians head to Georgia as tensions back home increase
no comment
Mumbai welcomes local new year with music, dancing and traditional costumes
Latest video
Nuclear bunkers for all: Switzerland is ready as international tensions mount
EU countries work to help Ukrainian refugees adapt to new lives
Polls open in Hungarian election as Orban seeks another term
Day 2 of Antalya Grand Slam showcases the talent of the Judo World
Ukraine war: Explosions heard in Odesa as Russia appears to shift focus south and east
I visited the no.1 chalet in the French Alps and it changed my mind about ski holidays
Iranians flock to parks to celebrate nature day
Kosovo's PM says polling stations will be closed in Serbia elections
Russians head to Georgia as tensions back home increase
Mumbai welcomes local new year with music, dancing and traditional costumes