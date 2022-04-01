English
Ukraine war live: Russia-Ukraine talks resume, as Mariupol evacuation falters
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 1st – Midday
Updated: 01/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Europe News
Watch: How is the EU providing healthcare to Ukrainian refugees?
world news
Good News: Promising tech for cancer treatment and how the pandemic has made us nicer
no comment
Violinist performs Ukrainian national anthem before lawmakers in Belgium
Hungary
Russia's invasion of Ukraine casts shadow over Hungary's parliamentary poll
Ukraine
Ukraine war live: Russia-Ukraine talks resume, as Mariupol evacuation falters
Europe News
'The million dollar question': Ukraine war poised to take centre stage at tense EU-China summit
France
France fails to meet court deadline to get Paris climate deal objectives back on track
Europe News
Zelenskyy targets Russian diamonds in address to Belgian Parliament
no comment
Przemysl continues to receive thousands of people fleeing from Ukraine ever
no comment
Guess hoo? Owl peeks into live weather camera in Montana
