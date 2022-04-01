English
Ukraine war: Kyiv denies responsibility for Russian fuel depot attack
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | April 1st – Evening
Updated: 01/04/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
War in Ukraine: Retroville, in the heart of the bombed shopping centre
no comment
With elections afoot, French candidates battle it out on socks
focus
Watches and Wonders: the top names in watchmaking display their latest creations in Geneva
Azerbaijan
EU to host talks between rivals Azerbaijan and Armenia
Europe News
Ukraine war: EU urges China to stay neutral but without securing any guarantees
Health
France is trialling CBD medical cannabis hoping it can improve the lives of epileptic children
Angola
The 'ambassador' of Angolan cuisine, Mama Kuiba, still cooks up a storm
Europe News
Watch: How is the EU providing healthcare to Ukrainian refugees?
world news
Good News: Promising tech for cancer treatment and how the pandemic has made us nicer
no comment
Violinist performs Ukrainian national anthem before lawmakers in Belgium
