Iskander missile

The Russian Defence Ministry on Wednesday released video of what it said was a missile launch from one of its Iskander mobile short-range ballistic missile systems.

"In the course of the special military operation, Russian armed forces continue striking UAF infrastructure sites and heavy armour with high-precision weapons," the ministry said in a statement.

