The Russian Defence Ministry on Wednesday released video of what it said was a missile launch from one of its Iskander mobile short-range ballistic missile systems.
"In the course of the special military operation, Russian armed forces continue striking UAF infrastructure sites and heavy armour with high-precision weapons," the ministry said in a statement.
More No Comment
Street musician plays for Lviv residents
Pope Francis meets Ukrainian children
NASA astronaut and Russian cosmonauts return to Earth
Tsuyoshi Shinjo makes grand entrance aboard hoverbike
Aftermath of Brovary bombing
Metro stations have become the home of Kharkiv residents
Monkeys near Florida airport delight visitors
Football: Poland fans react to World Cup qualification
Shanghai experiences its second day of lockdown
El Salvador prisoners dragged out of cells amid spike in gang violence
Royals gather to honorPrince Philip at memorial
Deadly rockslides in Oman
Drone video of damage in Trostyanets and Kharkiv
Emotional reunions as people who have fled Irpin arrive in Kyiv
Masked dancers mark Hindu festival in Nepal