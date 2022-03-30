A street musician from Bucha, west of Kyiv, performs violin for the pleasure of people in Lviv, on Wednesday.
Residents are enjoying the spring weather. People are out in the streets, playing games and eating ice cream.
On the surface, everything seems normal. In the meantime, war is raging elsewhere in the country, and occasionally air raid sirens sound across the city reminding the citizens of the country's situation.
Historical buildings and statues are bolstered against Russian bombs. Refugees from other parts of Ukraine arrive in large numbers in search of a safe haven. More than 200.000 people have arrived so far.
