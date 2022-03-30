English
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war: Russian attacks on Kyiv and Chernihiv continue despite de-escalation pledge
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 30th – Evening
Updated: 30/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Strike by Russian Iskander mobile ballistic missile system
Green News
Video shows Europe's largest food warehouse on fire after 'deliberate' Russian attack
focus
South Africa calls for investment to boost economic transformation
Biztech news
Watch: This four-legged robot on wheels can walk on two feet and drive itself
no comment
Street musician plays for Lviv residents as the city tries to keep up its spirit
Europe News
More than 400,000 Ukrainians 'forcibly displaced to Russia', claims Ukraine's ombudswoman
no comment
Pope Francis meets Ukrainian children
Series
Dubai's thriving art scene attracts top talent
no comment
NASA astronaut and Russian cosmonauts return to Earth
Travel News
A docked ferry has become a floating hotel for Ukrainian refugees
