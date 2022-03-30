Latest Live Coverage

"We believed we could do it from the start! We knew that, even though we'd never had success against Sweden, we would succeed in the Silesian Stadium."

Poland fans rejoice as they leave the Silesian Stadium after watching their side grab a World Cup final spot thanks to a 2-0 win over Sweden.

Robert Lewandowski slotted home a second-half penalty as Poland booked their berth at the World Cup finals with a 2-0 win over Sweden in Tuesday's play-off.

After the Poland captain converted a spot-kick, Piotr Zielinski put the game beyond doubt with a superb second goal for the hosts in Chorzow.

"We had many problems before this match," said Lewandowski.

"A lot of our players were injured, including me, I had a problem with my knee," he added, having sat out Thursday's 1-1 draw with Scotland.

"We suffered, but now we can celebrate. I am proud and happy."

Veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic came on for the final 10 minutes for Sweden, but the 40-year-old striker was unable to influence the result and will miss out on a third appearance at a World Cup finals.

