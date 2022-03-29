Deadly rockslides in Oman

At least six workers were killed and four injured after rockslides engulfed a quarry in northern Oman on Sunday, emergency services said.
Further slides in the wake of the deadly collapse slowed rescue efforts at the quarry in Ibri, Al-Dhahirah governorate, the Gulf state's Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority said.
