Deadly rockslides in Oman

At least six workers were killed and four injured after rockslides engulfed a quarry in northern Oman on Sunday, emergency services said.

Further slides in the wake of the deadly collapse slowed rescue efforts at the quarry in Ibri, Al-Dhahirah governorate, the Gulf state's Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority said.

