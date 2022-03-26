English
Ukraine war: Multiple rocket attacks on Lviv as Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 26th – Evening
Updated: 26/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Hungary
Volunteers from around the globe are travelling to Hungary to help refugees
no comment
People flee site of missile strike on Lviv
no comment
Metro shelter concert brings 'ray of light' to war-torn Ukraine
Moldova
Help to refugees arriving in Moldova and Poland aims to alleviate pressures on neighbours
no comment
Colombian company produces protective equipment for Ukraine
Next Series
Meet the Entrepreneurs: Ray Dargham
no comment
Chile students ask for raise in benefits in first major protest under Boric
no comment
Mexican muralists call for peace in Ukraine
no comment
Over 2 million Ukrainian refugees have entered Poland, according to UNHCR
USA
US leads calls for sanctions against North Korea after long-range missile test
