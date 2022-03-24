English
Ukraine war live: Putin made 'big mistake' by launching war, Stoltenberg says
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 24th – Morning
Updated: 24/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
no comment
Oranges dragged onto the beach cause pollution
no comment
Drone footage captures devastation in besieged city of Mariupol
Ukraine
Zelenskyy urges global protests to mark one month since start of war
Europe Decoded
Ukraine war: What's on Joe Biden's packed agenda in Brussels today?
Ukraine
Ukraine war: US finds Russian troops have committed war crimes
Europe News
Brussels aims to coordinate gas purchases in bid to lower costs
no comment
Far from the front, Odesa's residents participate in the war effort
See
Who's most likely to win Best Picture at the Oscars and why?
no comment
Ukraine: humanitarian aid train leaves French city of Strasbourg
Qatar 365
From eGaming to Padel: exploring the future of sport in Qatar
