English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Japan Moving Forward
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war live: Russia seizes humanitarian convoy, Ukrainian leaders say
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 23rd – Morning
Updated: 23/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Russia
Fears Russia could use chemical weapons grow as ground offensive slows
Biztech news
What are hypersonic weapons and is Russia's use of them in Ukraine the start of a new arms race?
The Cube
New TikTok users exposed to fake news about Russia-Ukraine war, study reveals
Green News
50 years in the world's smallest orca tank. Will Lolita finally be freed?
no comment
Funeral of a Ukrainian fighter
no comment
Polish volunteers don fancy dress to welcome Ukrainian children in Katowice
no comment
Ukrainian musician takes up arms
Travel News
Turkey welcomes Abramovich's €900m superyacht into Bodrum harbour
euronews WITNESS
Ukraine invasion puts Estonians on edge
Ukraine
Ukraine war: Son speaks of revenge after his father is killed in combat near Kyiv
Latest video
Fears Russia could use chemical weapons grow as ground offensive slows
What are hypersonic weapons and is Russia's use of them in Ukraine the start of a new arms race?
New TikTok users exposed to fake news about Russia-Ukraine war, study reveals
50 years in the world's smallest orca tank. Will Lolita finally be freed?
Funeral of a Ukrainian fighter
Polish volunteers don fancy dress to welcome Ukrainian children in Katowice
Ukrainian musician takes up arms
Turkey welcomes Abramovich's €900m superyacht into Bodrum harbour
Ukraine invasion puts Estonians on edge
Ukraine war: Son speaks of revenge after his father is killed in combat near Kyiv