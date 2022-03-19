Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | March 19th – Evening Updated: 19/03/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Ukraine soldier rescued alive from military barracks strike that killed dozens
Bulgaria refuses military aid for Ukraine as Sofia holds defence talks with Washington
China records first COVID-related deaths since January 2021
Ukrainian refugees queue up for Polish ID number
Defiant Kyiv residents arrange tulips display
4,600 year-old tombs containing leading figures in society discovered in Egypt
Refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine get help and support in Budapest
Bulgaria's former PM Boyko Borissov released from detention
Ukraine war: Russian forces push deeper into Mariupol as fighting flares nationwide
Want to reduce your bills? These are the easiest ways to turn your house into an eco home