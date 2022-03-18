Indians on Friday celebrated the religious festival of Holi, the Hindu festival of colours.
Hindus mark the holiday by painting each other in bright colours, distributing sweets and squirting water at fellow festival-goers.
Holi marks the advent of spring and is widely celebrated throughout Hindu-majority India.
The celebrations come as COVID-19 cases in India have sharply dipped after a rise in omicron infections to start 2022.
On Friday, the health ministry reported 2,528 new cases – down from a high of over 300-thousand cases reported in late January.
