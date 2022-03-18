English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Real Economy
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Angola 360
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
Here We Grow: Spain
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Visit Petersburg
Partner content
Digital Garden City Nation
Discover Bulgaria
Japan Moving Forward
Kerala Tourism
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine war live: Russia continues Ukraine bombardment, with new attack on Lviv
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | March 18th – Midday
Updated: 18/03/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Ukraine
Foreign fighters drawn to Ukraine's International legion
Ukraine
Ukraine war: Staff move into psychiatric hospital to help patients amid Kyiv bombs
Travel News
COVID in Europe: An updated list of travel restrictions for every European country
no comment
Palaeontologists unveil 36-million-year-old whale fossil found in Peruvian desert
Ukraine
Surrogate babies stranded in Kyiv shelter with war raging around them
Ukraine
Russian cruise missiles target Lviv airport in pre-dawn strike
Italy
Italy to end state of emergency and begin easing COVID-19 restrictions
France
Emmanuel Macron unveils policies as he seeks second presidential term
See
Good Vibrations: Oscar-nominated documentary 'Audible' tells story of deaf American Football team
no comment
Odessa transforms into a fortress in case of Russian attack
Latest video
Foreign fighters drawn to Ukraine's International legion
Ukraine war: Staff move into psychiatric hospital to help patients amid Kyiv bombs
COVID in Europe: An updated list of travel restrictions for every European country
Palaeontologists unveil 36-million-year-old whale fossil found in Peruvian desert
Surrogate babies stranded in Kyiv shelter with war raging around them
Russian cruise missiles target Lviv airport in pre-dawn strike
Italy to end state of emergency and begin easing COVID-19 restrictions
Emmanuel Macron unveils policies as he seeks second presidential term
Good Vibrations: Oscar-nominated documentary 'Audible' tells story of deaf American Football team
Odessa transforms into a fortress in case of Russian attack