Funerals for Ukrainian soldiers killed in Russian invasion

The mourning began with a pair of caskets, one open, one shut. Lined in white fabric, they held two of the Ukrainian fighters killed in Russia's invasion.
Here, in a gray village under a gray sky near the border with Poland, they were the first reminder that the war could come this far.
The men were killed Sunday when Russian missiles struck a military base in nearby Yavoriv, a crucial center of military cooperation between Ukraine and NATO countries. At least 35 people died in all.
More No Comment
Fire at Kyiv building hit by parts of downed rocket
Dublin's first St Patrick's Day parade since 2019 begins
Japan residents deal with earthquake aftermath
Across Ukraine, a moment of silence at railway stations
World must not forget Afghanistan because of Ukraine war
Refugees arrive at Berlin train station
Aftermath of landslide in Peruvian Andes that buried dozens of homes
Ai Weiwei warns of 'shaking foundation' of democracy
Taiwan musicians protest Ukraine invasion
Hillside collapse buries at least 15 houses in Peru
A layer of orange sand from the Sahara covers part of Spain
French oak trees airlifted to rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral
In Poland, a pianist plays to "spread peace through music".
India: Widows celebrate Hindu spring festival of colours
Opera singers perform national anthem in Lviv