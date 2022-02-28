English
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | February 28th – Morning
Updated: 28/02/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Romania
Romania: Thousands of Ukrainians arrive to Isaccea in search of refuge
Ukraine
Russian and Ukrainian delegations to meet near border with Belarus
Ukraine
Ukraine is one of us and we want them in EU, Ursula von der Leyen tells Euronews
no comment
Arrests at anti-war protest in Russia
Germany
'New era': Scholz pledges €100bn boost to German defence spending
Russia
'I am burning with shame': Protester in Russia slams Ukraine invasion
no comment
Ukrainians in Kyiv prepare Molotov cocktails
no comment
Ukrainian men and women join the fight in Dnipro
Europe News
Ukraine war: Europe opens its doors as 368,000 Ukrainian refugees flee in just over three days
no comment
Kharkiv blood donation centre hit by shelling
