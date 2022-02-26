English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Real Economy
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Aiba World Boxing Championships 2021
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
Here We Grow: Spain
Inclassica
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Visit Petersburg
Partner content
A Greener Tomorrow
Discover Bulgaria
Japan Moving Forward
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Ukraine invasion: Russia fires cruise missiles at Ukraine targets as fighting rages on Kyiv streets
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | February 26th – Midday
Updated: 26/02/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Ukraine
Ukraine invasion: Long queues at Polish border as thousands flee the violence
Ukraine
With no more guests, this Kyiv hotel is offering shelter to citizens
Ukraine
Ukraine war: Russia vetoes UN Security Council motion 'deploring' invasion
no comment
People shelter inside the Radisson Blu hotel in central Kyiv
no comment
Ukrainians shelter in Kyiv metro amid Russia threat
no comment
Ukraine military forces were seen near St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv
Europe News
Fighting for democracy against Russia is worth facing higher energy prices, says Timmermans
explore
A dog’s life for Dubai’s VIPs (very important pets)
euronews WITNESS
How nitrate water pollution is posing a threat to people and ecosystems in Spain
no comment
Poland train station becomes relief centre for Ukrainians
Latest video
Ukraine invasion: Long queues at Polish border as thousands flee the violence
With no more guests, this Kyiv hotel is offering shelter to citizens
Ukraine war: Russia vetoes UN Security Council motion 'deploring' invasion
People shelter inside the Radisson Blu hotel in central Kyiv
Ukrainians shelter in Kyiv metro amid Russia threat
Ukraine military forces were seen near St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv
Fighting for democracy against Russia is worth facing higher energy prices, says Timmermans
A dog’s life for Dubai’s VIPs (very important pets)
How nitrate water pollution is posing a threat to people and ecosystems in Spain
Poland train station becomes relief centre for Ukrainians