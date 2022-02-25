English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Real Economy
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Aiba World Boxing Championships 2021
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
Here We Grow: Spain
Inclassica
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Visit Petersburg
Partner content
A Greener Tomorrow
Discover Bulgaria
Japan Moving Forward
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Live: Putin urges Ukraine army to 'seize power' in Kyiv as Russian troops reach capital
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | February 25th – Evening
Updated: 25/02/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
explore
A dog’s life for Dubai’s VIPs (very important pets)
euronews WITNESS
How nitrate water pollution is posing a threat to people and ecosystems in Spain
no comment
Poland train station becomes relief centre for Ukrainians
Travel News
Ukraine war: Europe's 'most impressive metro station' becomes bomb shelter
no comment
In many capital cities, official buildings turned blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine
no comment
Moscow police disperse crowd protesting against Ukraine war
no comment
Ukraine military forces seen on streets of Kyiv
world news
Champions League final to move from Russia to France after Ukraine invasion
Travel News
Stories from Ukraine: How are people escaping the Russian invasion?
no comment
Ukrainians fleeing invasion pack Polish train station
Latest video
A dog’s life for Dubai’s VIPs (very important pets)
How nitrate water pollution is posing a threat to people and ecosystems in Spain
Poland train station becomes relief centre for Ukrainians
Ukraine war: Europe's 'most impressive metro station' becomes bomb shelter
In many capital cities, official buildings turned blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine
Moscow police disperse crowd protesting against Ukraine war
Ukraine military forces seen on streets of Kyiv
Champions League final to move from Russia to France after Ukraine invasion
Stories from Ukraine: How are people escaping the Russian invasion?
Ukrainians fleeing invasion pack Polish train station