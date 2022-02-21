English
English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Newsletters
Games
Euronews
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
More
My Europe
World
Business
Sport
Green
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Next
Travel
Culture
Video
Programmes
Euronews
1
Live
My europe
Europe Decoded
Europe News
European Debates
Real Economy
Smart Regions
State Of The Union
The Cube
Uncovering Europe
Unreported Europe
Sport
Football Now
World
Euronews Debates
Euronews Witness
Global Japan
Good Morning Europe
No Comment
Qatar 365
Spotlight
The Global Conversation
Top News Stories Today
View
World News
Next
Business Line
Business Planet
Disrupted
Euronews Edge
Focus
Futuris
Rethink
Sci-Tech
Target
The Exchange
Travel
Adventures
Conscious Travel
Explore
Postcards
Rerouted
Taste
Women Beyond Borders
Green
Climate Now
Farm To Fork
Green Generation
Green In The City
Low Impact Living
Ocean
Culture
Cinema
Creators
Cry Like A Boy
Cult
Meet The Locals
Musica
Scenes
The Kitchen
Special coverage
Aiba World Boxing Championships 2021
Climate
Coronavirus
Depth Of Field
Destination Dubai
Here We Grow: Spain
Inclassica
My Tokyo
Podcasts
The New Uzbekistan
Visit Petersburg
Partner content
A Greener Tomorrow
Discover Bulgaria
Japan Moving Forward
Ron Barceló
All Programmes
Latest Live Coverage
Euronews Debates | The South Africa perspective: Can the EU & Africa reboot their relationship?
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | February 21st – Morning
Updated: 21/02/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
no comment
Demonstrators in Senegal demand tougher laws against homosexual activity
no comment
Fireworks accompany close of Beijing Winter Olympics
no comment
"Nebula solaris", Venetian Water Festival held in the Arsenal
no comment
The famous carnival in Nice returns after two years
Ukraine
Maidan revolution: Ukrainians mark anniversary of 2014 protests that ousted pro-Russian leader
no comment
Malians celebrate French retreat by burning EU flag
United Kingdom
Hadrian's Wall under threat from climate change on 1900th birthday
China
Beijing Winter Olympics: IOC chief Thomas Bach calls for peace as 2022 Games close
United Kingdom
Britain's Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms, says Buckingham Palace
Belarus
Ukraine crisis: Belarus says joint drills with Russia to continue 'due to border tensions'
Latest video
Demonstrators in Senegal demand tougher laws against homosexual activity
Fireworks accompany close of Beijing Winter Olympics
"Nebula solaris", Venetian Water Festival held in the Arsenal
The famous carnival in Nice returns after two years
Maidan revolution: Ukrainians mark anniversary of 2014 protests that ousted pro-Russian leader
Malians celebrate French retreat by burning EU flag
Hadrian's Wall under threat from climate change on 1900th birthday
Beijing Winter Olympics: IOC chief Thomas Bach calls for peace as 2022 Games close
Britain's Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms, says Buckingham Palace
Ukraine crisis: Belarus says joint drills with Russia to continue 'due to border tensions'