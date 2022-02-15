Ukrainian forces trained using anti-tank missiles and bunker defeat weapons in the country's Donetsk region on Tuesday amid threats of a possible Russian invasion.

The military drills came as Kremlin signaled that it was still possible for diplomacy to head off what Western officials have said could be an imminent invasion of Ukraine.

Russia announced Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises were returning to their bases, adding to glimmers of hope that Moscow may not be planning to invade Ukraine imminently.

But it gave no details on where the troops were pulling back from or how many.