Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | February 9th – Morning Updated: 09/02/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Indonesian croc freed after five years trapped in tyre
Beckham attends Amateur Women's football tournament at Qatar's Education Stadium
Ukrainian border guards patrol the border with Russia
Iran 'jail restaurant' aims to free bad debt inmates
Ecstatic crowds greet victorious Senegal on Cup of Nations return
Antivax protests are on the rise in Europe, but can they last?
Building a business whatever your gender: Dubai's drive to empower women entrepreneurs
Maternal health: the tech saving mothers in sub-Saharan Africa
Custom-made kilts and rainforest walks: These are the 9 most beautiful train journeys in the world
Brussels to withhold EU funds from Poland to cover unpaid fines