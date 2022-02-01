Syria Kurds hold a funeral in the northeastern Syrian town of al-Malikiya for members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) killed while fighting IS jihadists during their attack on the Ghwayran prison in the Kurdish-controlled northeast Syrian city of Hasakeh, with the aim of freeing fellow jihadists. US-backed Kurdish forces on Sunday said they had defeated all Islamic State group fighters left inside the Syrian jail that the jihadists stormed 10 days ago, sparking battles that left over 370 dead. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced the end of its mopping-up campaign inside the prison \u0022after ending the last pockets in which IS terrorists were present\u0022, according to a statement. IS fighters on January 20 launched their biggest assault in years, attacking the Ghwayran prison in the Kurdish-controlled northeast Syrian city of Hasakeh, aiming to free fellow jihadists. After six days of intense fighting, the SDF announced on Wednesday they had recaptured the prison, but intermittent clashes continued until Saturday between Kurdish fighters and jihadists near the jail. Several IS fighters had been holed up in \u0022northern dormitories\u0022 inside the prison, but the SDF on Sunday said they had been defeated.
