Top News Stories Today Latest news bulletin | January 30th – Morning Updated: 30/01/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Youngsters shine in second day of the 2022 Portugal Grand Prix
Meet the wildlife vet saving Uganda’s endangered gorillas
Peru bans Repsol execs from leaving country after oil spill
Mexican village, home to thousands of migrating pelicans, hopes to attract tourists
‘Stop Oil Extraction in Rotterdam’: angry residents sign petition
‘Dali – Freud, an Obsession’ exhibition opens in Vienna
Ashleigh Barty wins Australian Open women's singles on home ground without losing a set
Thousands protest against 'rape culture' in Uruguay
Extreme talent on display as snowboarding Natural Selection Tour kicks off
Europe's far-right meets in Madrid for two-day summit led by Spain's Vox