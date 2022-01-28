English
Roberta Metsola vows to 'stand up' for EU after election win
Live - Tv
Live Broadcast
Watch Euronews live stream
euronews_icons_loading
Top News Stories Today
Latest news bulletin | January 28th – Morning
Updated: 28/01/2022
Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Biztech news
Scientists in Australia discover 'first of its kind' object in the Milky Way that flashes on and off
USA
Joe Biden ready to nominate 'long overdue' black woman to US Supreme Court
Japan
Six cancer patients sue Fukushima nuclear plant operator over disaster
Spain
Spain: Left-wing parties call for inquiry commission into church sexual abuse allegations
brussels bureau
Memory of Holocaust 'politically abused', says 100-year-old survivor
the global conversation
'Russia has no plans to invade Ukraine or any other country,' says Moscow's ambassador to the EU
Mobility
This flying car could be the future of travel after regulators officially cleared it for flight
Ukraine
'People in Ukraine are ready for war': Kyiv residents speak on Russia tensions
Russia
Biden warns of 'distinct possibility' that Russia invades Ukraine next month
People
Mountaineer completes world first in breathtaking Alpine climb
