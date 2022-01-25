When everything seems to be frozen by the polar cold, only the incredible power of icebreakers can cut through the landscape.
These ships, with their ultra-reinforced hulls, are indispensable in the northern Baltic Sea, which is frozen four months of the year. Here, icebreakers have become one of the most popular tourist attractions in Lapland.
At daybreak, about 50 people embark on a unique adventure that will take them into the icy water. It's an adventure that comes at a cost - around €255 per person for a three-hour cruise.
More No Comment
In Reunion Island, sea turtles equipped with beacons to help meteorologists
Bolivia releases condor into Andean region
Impressive performances from skiers as the Freeride Tour season begins in Spain
Severe weather front hits Greece and Turkey
Protesters attack video team filming Belgian march against vaccinations and COVID-19 restrictions
In Turkey, long-awaited snow covers Istanbul
Ice maze provides winter fun for Minnesotans
Thousands in Vietnam mourn Buddhist monk who brought mindfulness to West
Peru: cleaning crews work to remove oil from beaches
Clashes break out in Burkina Faso capital as banned demo goes ahead
Ukraine demo calls for de-escalation of tension
Tourists in Machu Picchu evacuate flooded town
Joint effort in Peru to save stricken sea birds after oil spill
Yemen's rebels hold protest against Saudi-led coalition strikes
Environment activists protest 'ultra-polluting' private jets