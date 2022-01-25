When everything seems to be frozen by the polar cold, only the incredible power of icebreakers can cut through the landscape.

These ships, with their ultra-reinforced hulls, are indispensable in the northern Baltic Sea, which is frozen four months of the year. Here, icebreakers have become one of the most popular tourist attractions in Lapland.

At daybreak, about 50 people embark on a unique adventure that will take them into the icy water. It's an adventure that comes at a cost - around €255 per person for a three-hour cruise.