More than 300 migrants have been rescued after an overloaded boat got into difficulty off the island of Lampedusa. Italy's coastguard said 305 people were on board the 16-metre fishing boat, including six children. The vessel was intercepted by authorities as it drifted approximately 30 kilometres off the Italian coastline in the Mediterranean Sea. The coastguard said in a statement that the rescue operation was \u0022particularly complex due to the small size of the boat and the excessive number of people on board, which could have led to the boat capsizing while adrift\u0022. The migrants were taken to an already overcrowded facility on the island, the authorities added. Italy has seen an increase in migrant arrivals in recent months, as thousands of people attempt to make the dangerous sea crossings to reach Europe. On Thursday, Greek police said they had separately dismantled a migrant-smuggling network that transported people to Italy on yachts. Twenty-nine people were arrested in raids in Albania, Greece, and Italy on Wednesday, Greek police said in a statement . Europol -- which supported the operation -- said the group had smuggled at least 1,100 migrants and had made \u0022hundreds of millions of euros\u0022.
