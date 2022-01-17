Top News Stories Today Top news stories today | January 17th – Evening Updated: 17/01/2022 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Facing arrest, ex-leader Poroshenko returns to 'defend Ukraine' from Russia
What's the real role of volcanoes in climate change?
4 weird and wonderful ways to recycle your Christmas trees this year
Thousands attend Indian bull-taming festival amid Covid surge
Ukraine's Oksana Lyniv becomes first female conductor at Bologna's Teatro Comunale
Paella Valenciana: the traditional recipe behind Spain's most beloved dish
European Parliament presidential election: Who's running? How does vote work? How vital is the role?
Dubai: A new global hub for the cruise ship industry
More vehicle charging points for cross-country corridor is goal of European project in Sweden
Canal boat gives away free flowers to mark start of tulip season in Amsterdam.